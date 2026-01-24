geese-announces-special-new-album-coming-out-in-february

Indie rock favorites Geese are ready to hatch a new live album, recorded in Music City, next month.

Last June, Geese performed at Third Man Records in Nashville, selling out the 250-capacity Blue Room. At the time, they were just weeks away from announcing their critically acclaimed Getting Killed.

That night, Geese showcased several tracks from Getting Killed before performing their 2023 album 3D Country in its entirety for the encore. According to a press release, a new live album will capture the full set (minus the 3D Country bit), including a full-band rendition of Cameron Winter’s solo track, “I Will Let You Down.”

Geese performs on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ back in October 2025. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

Geese: Live At Third Man Records was recorded straight to acetate and arrives exclusively on vinyl next month. A limited-edition black-and-blue pressing will be available specifically for those who attended the show. The album officially drops February 27 via Third Man Records.

Geese Have a High Profile TV Appearance Very Soon

Meanwhile, Geese are about to make their debut on one of NYC’s most premier stages…

A week after Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard brought the laughs and musical guest A$AP Rocky brought the beats, Geese will join One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor to take the stage on Jan. 24.

Taylor will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut alongside the indie rock band.

“What’s poppin’, y’all? It’s your girl, Teyana Taylor, and I will be hosting ‘SNL’ this week with Geese,” Taylor declared in a Jan. 22 promo for the long-running sketch show.

Joining Taylor and Geese for the announcement was SNL cast member Marcello Hernández, who kept the laughs coming with jokes… including one about the star-studded group being his “dream brunch rotation” between “takes.”