gayle-king-says-she-sleeps-without-undies-for-wild-reason-in-new-interview

Veteran broadcaster and Oprah BFF Gayle King recently revealed that she skips her underwear while in the sheets. During her Thursday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 69-year-old shared that she does not wear underwear while sleeping.

“I always sleep in a big old ratty T-shirt, but I don’t like wearing underwear,” King told Barrymore, 49. King went on to add that she yearns to “feel the breeze down there.”

During her Thursday appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Gayle King candidly revealed that she sleeps without underwear. (Image via YouTube / The Drew Barrymore Show)

Barrymore endorsed the idea that sleeping without underwear is the way to go.

Drew Barrymore Fully Endorses Gayle King’s Stance on Going Commando in Bed

Drew even admitted to attempting to encourage her two kids to embrace the practice.

“I used to say to the girls — they’ll be so horrified by this — but I was like, ‘You must let it breathe. Let’s take a breathing break,’” Barrymore explained. “With those diapers on you all the time? Nuh-uh. We’re just gonna go on a walkabout, and whatever happens happens. And yes, women should feel the breeze,” Drew added.

King told Barrymore that she likes to “feel the breeze down there.” (Image via YouTube / The Drew Barrymore Show)

Barrymore, who shares two daughters—Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10—with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, also revealed her preference for enjoying some quiet time buck naked when she has the house to herself.

“Here’s how I roll. If no one’s in the house, including the kids — they go and stay at their dad’s for the night — I will sleep in the nude,” Barrymore explained. “I love it. I lock all the doors, and I just parade around like a little jaybird.”

Gayle King Also Recently Got Candid with ‘Sports Illustrated’

Meanwhile, back in May, Gayle King also got candid with a photospread for SI Swimsuit. King initially thought it was a prank when she was first asked to do the shoot. However, now that it’s a reality, she considers it one of the highlights of her career.

“It wasn’t something I dreamed about,” King told PEOPLE at the time. “But it was one of the highlights of all the things I’ve done because I never thought this would be possible.”