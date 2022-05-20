Gayle King Gives Health Update After Worrying Red Carpet Appearances

Gayle King drew stares this week after she attended multiple events in some eye-catching footwear, but now fans can finally know the reason for that fashion choice. King spent her last three public events in a pair of mismatched shoes, and it turns out a medical emergency was actually to blame. King initially hesitated to go to the doctor, but she was probably glad she did after hearing the doctor’s diagnosis!

What’s Up With Gayle King’s Shoes?

CBS News anchor Gayle King had fans and friends alike scratching their heads after she showed up to multiple events this week wearing mismatched shoes. For three events, the longtime Oprah Winfrey gal pal wore a heel on one foot and a colorful clog on the other.

US television personality Gayle King attends the Paramount Upfront 2022 after party in New York City on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Page Six caught up with the journalist on Wednesday to ask what was going on with her choice of footwear lately and King confessed, “I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee, and I don’t know what it is, but the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it’s my Achilles.”

The outlet responded by asking if King had already made plans to go to the doctor, leading to King replying, “Well, it’s feeling better, so I’m going to wait a couple of days, and if it’s still like this, I’m going to go to the doctor.” King quickly added, “I hate going to the doctor!”

King Visits The Doctor

The outlet “gently suggested that King’s approach was a tad ‘ridiculous,’” which King agreed with in good humor. “This is what my son and daughter said to me today: ‘Mom, this is ridiculous. You should go to the doctor.’” However, despite her initial refusals, King promised. “If it’s like this by Thursday, I’ll go.” As it turns out, it was still like that by Thursday, so King stopped by her doctor’s to check out the mysterious pain in her Achilles tendon.

King’s initial suspicions were correct, and that’s exactly where her painful problems were coming from. King shared an update on Instagram, where her doctor explained that she had Achilles tendinitis. It’s a condition that happens when the Achilles tendon is overworked but can be treated with rest. King will be wearing a boot for a while to help her tendon heal nicely. We wish her a speedy recovery!

