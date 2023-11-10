‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Thor Björnsson Shares Devastating News Of Daughter Passing Away From Stillbirth

Thor Björnsson, best known for his role as The Mountain on Game of Thrones and renowned as a strongman, is facing heartbreak after announcing the devastating loss of his daughter. The actor and his wife, fitness model Kelsey Henson, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, revealing that their daughter, Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, was born prematurely at 21 1/2 weeks gestation and did not survive.

In a poignant Instagram post, the 34-year-old actor expressed the profound sorrow experienced by the couple. The announcement came just a month after the pair joyously revealed they were expecting their second child together, with the due date set for March 2024.

Thor Björnsson recounted the heartbreaking discovery of the stillbirth, explaining, “After a noticeable decrease in movement, we found out her heart had stopped beating.” The emotional post included images of the couple in the hospital bed with their daughter, as well as their son, Stormur, holding his baby sister.

“Words cannot describe our pain of this loss or our happiness at being able to spend time with our daughter,” shared Thor, reflecting on the bittersweet nature of the situation. Despite the immense grief, he emphasized the enduring love they feel for their daughter and the lasting impact she has had on their lives.

“The grief we feel will be with us forever, but so will the love. All of our hopes and dreams for her have been taken away from us, but I know I will be with her again,” expressed the heartbroken father. He also acknowledged that Grace’s spirit lives on through them and her siblings.

As the couple navigates this unimaginable loss, Thor requested privacy during this difficult time and extended gratitude for the outpouring of support and kind words they have received. Fans and fellow athletes, including seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath, left messages of love and condolences under the post, offering strength and prayers to the grieving family.

The tragic news has touched the hearts of many, highlighting the fragility of life and the challenges faced by families dealing with pregnancy loss. Thor Björnsson’s openness about the pain of stillbirth contributes to raising awareness about this sensitive topic and offers support to those who may be going through similar experiences.