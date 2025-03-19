‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel Poses in Dominica Vacation Photos

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel set the internet abuzz with a stunning photo spread from her Dominica vacation, leaving nerds swooning.

The 36-year-old stunner, who played Missandei of Naath on the hit HBO series, kicked off the recent photo dump on Instagram with her lounging in a pool. Rocking a sleek green top and shades, Nathalie Emmanuel’s short blonde curls looked effortlessly chic. With a sly grin and the stunning scenery of Dominica (aka Nature Island) in the background, she served up equal parts vacation goals and pure class.

Next, the actress shared a clip of herself strolling through a lavish greenery, rocking an intricate, bedazzled costume that turned heads. While she paired it with a flowy cover-up skirt, a gust of wind playfully revealed a cheeky glimpse of her assets.

Next, Emmanuel struck a bold pose in her ornate outfit, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with her endless legs and confident charm. With the Domica sun glowing behind her, she cast a playful gaze down at the camera, owning the moment with style and flair.

Images via Instagram / @nathalieemmanuel

Yowza! Where’s my twenty-sided die? I think I might need to roll a constitution check!

The photo dump also featured Emmanuel’s luxe resort digs, a morning coffee that screamed “vacation vibes,” and splashing in the pool with friends.

“From the jungle to di road,” Emmanuel captioned the post.

Fans React to Nathalie Emmanuel Vacation Pics

Of course, the Fast & Furious franchise favorite’s post was filled with comments in no time.

“Forgive me, father, for I have zoomed,” one user joked, admitting to taking a closer peak at some of the sizzling snaps. “I liked you in the series “Game of Thrones”, but in “Fast and Furious” you are just fire and charm,” a second fan offered.

“You and the location look breathtaking Nathalie!!! Enjoy yourself!!! Stay You!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Nathalie Emmanuel Shares More Sizzling Snaps From Her Dominica Getaway

However, that wasn’t all of the glimpses of her West Indies getaway she’d be sharing with her over six million Instagram followers. A follow-up post started with her sporting a string bikini, cute braid, and shades while enjoying a drink while lounging. Emmanuel is clearly enjoying herself, laughing it up in the candid snap.

The very next snap turned up the heat… literally. It showed Emmanuel in a sauna, wearing yet another skimpy bikini.

The actress also showed off a rainbow and a lavish sunset in the post.

“Girl you are GLOWING!!!!” one fan declared in the comments. “I think I want to go there,” another onlooker added.