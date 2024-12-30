Gal Gadot Reveals the Terrifying Health Scare That Prompted Her to Have Surgery at 8 Months Pregnant

Nearly a year after giving birth to her fourth child, Gal Gadot opened up about the terrifying health scare that resulted in her having surgery at eight months pregnant.

In her latest Instagram post, the Wonder Woman star revealed that, in February, she was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain while eight months pregnant.

She recalled enduring excruciating headaches that had confined her to bed. She then underwent an MRI that revealed the “terrifying truth.”

“In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be,” Gadot explained. “It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

After rushing to the hospital, Gadot underwent emergency surgery. Her daughter, Ori, was born during a moment of “uncertainty and fear.”

“Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance,” the mother-of-four continued. “Before the surgery, I told [my husband] Jaron [Varsano] that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

Gal Gadot Opened Up About How the Terrifying Blood Clot Incident Taught Her So Much

Continuing to speak out about her blood clot, Gadot stated she learned so much from the terrifying experience.

“First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving. Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT(develop a blood clot in the brain).”

She then stressed how it was important to identify early because blood clots are treatable.

“While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it,” Gadot noted. “Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing.”

Gadot also thanked the “extraordinary team of doctors” at Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles for the dedicated care.

“I made it through and began the road to recovery,” she pointed out. “Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”

Gadot shares four daughters with Varsano. Their first daughter was born in 2011, with their second in 2017, and their third in 2021. The couple has been married since 2008.