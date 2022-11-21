Gabrielle Union’s Over-The-Top Hairstyle Is A Stunning Work Of Architecture

Gabrielle Union just showed off a hairstyle that will be hard for anyone to top. At the UK red carpet premiere of Disney’s Strange World, Union wore a one-of-a-kind hair structure. In fact, her sculpted look is more than just a hairstyle; it’s a stunning work of architecture.

Union’s Show-Stopping ‘Do

Union commanded attention at her recent red carpet appearance. She was breathtaking in a vintage Elie Saab 2008 fully embroidered mermaid dress.

RELATED: Even Gabrielle Union Didn’t Know This Famous Director Was Actually Behind ‘She’s All That’ Until Now

Plus, the black-and-white dress shimmered along with the train that followed Union as she walked the red carpet. Although the dress itself was eye-catching, her hair was the showstopper for the Bring It On star.

(Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Union’s hair couldn’t be missed. Styled in a long braid that created circular patterns atop her head, the hair sculpture was truly unique. In fact, Union’s hair stylist and sculptor, Isaac Poleon, referred to the look as a “braid flower.” It’s the perfect description for the stunning look Poleon created.

The overall glamorous look for the star was finished off with the perfect touch of accessories. The actress kept it simple with small blue diamond earrings. The minimal accessories were the perfect addition to the jaw-dropping hair and vintage dress Union sported.

To finish off the dazzling look, Union donned glam makeup by makeup artist Esther Edeme. Union’s glamourous look included a smokey eye with brown eyeshadow, immaculate eyeliner, and fabulously extended lashes. With the perfect touch of contour to her face and a hint of lipstick, Union’s makeup added to her flawless appearance.

As Union walked the red carpet, she was very much aware that her hair would take center stage. As she was interviewed by the Daily Mail, Union joked, “This [hairstyle] is called ‘The Crown’ season six.” Of course, the actress was playing off the recent season five premiere of Netflix’s The Crown.

‘I’m Not A Regular Mom. I’m A Cool Mom.’

Strange World is a science-fiction animated movie by Disney. The movie shares the story of the Clades, a family of explorers who are on a quest to explore the mysterious planet, Avalonia. Union is the voice for Meridian Clade, a pilot, mother, and wife in the movie.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade Playfully Reveal What Annoys Them Most About Each Other After 8 Years of Marriage

When asked if she identifies with the character of Meridian, Union said, “I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom. I like to think that I’m a pretty cool mom in real life but I finally get to play one on screen,” she admitted. “I love it. It’s how I am at home so I was finally happy to portray one on screen.”

The movie is set to be released in theaters on November 23.

More From Suggest