Funeral Director Uses Fake Ashes to Defraud Customers Out of Six-Figure Sum

Prosecutors charged a funeral home director with allegedly giving families fake ashes of their pets. This fraud scheme resulted in the director charging them collectively over $650,000, according to ABC News.

Videos by Suggest

This announcement came on Monday when Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday revealed that Jacob Vereb was charged with improper disposal of “thousands of dogs and cats.” The 70-year-old owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial in Pittsburgh charged grieving pet owners for services like burials and cremations, earning that six-figure sum between 2021 and 2024.

Funeral Director Charged For Giving Fake Ashes Of Customers’ Pets

“Vereb took money in exchange for private cremation services,” said officials. “Then disposed of many of the pets at a landfill and provided customers with ashes of other, unknown animals.”

The Office of Attorney General launched a website for all victims of this fraud. They can use this site to share their own statements and receive updates on the case.

“This case is disturbing,” said Attorney General Sunday, “and will cause devastation and heartache for many Pennsylvanians. Our pets are members of our families, and this defendant betrayed and agonized pet owners who entrusted him to provide dignified services for their beloved cats and dogs.”

The attorney then commended the investigative team for uncovering “this long-running pattern of theft and deception.” This investigation revealed that there were over 6,500 victims affected. These victims are from Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

There are nearly a dozen veterinary businesses that were able to confirm Vereb’s large sum stolen from pet owners. It totaled to “at least $657,517 worth of fees. “Eternity Pet Memorial received the pets directly from consumers or through area veterinarians,” he continued.

The court charged Vereb on Monday with various charges. This included “felony counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and deceptive business practices.” Vereb was arraigned and “was released on his own recognizance,” said officials.

So far, this is all we know about this horrifying case. Still, the investigation is continuing, and we may find out more details in the future.