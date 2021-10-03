How To Easily Make A Fuller Looking Ponytail With No Extra Tools

Everyone from the Kardashian fam to just about every A-lister in Hollywood has rocked a ponytail at some point. I mean, ponytails are classic, chic, and practical.

However, they could also be classified as boring. Especially if you have hair that’s straight, thin, and lacks body. But, depending on your hair type and length—or (ahem) extensions—your ponytails could look full and bouncy without much effort.

The Voluminous Ponytail Hack

In the age of TikTok, there are a ton of hair tutorials to try, and @breannacohoonhair is on the social media platform almost daily sharing new styles and products.

She recently shared a tutorial for a fuller-looking ponytail without anything but hair ties needed. Granted, she already has hair that would look great whatever way she styled it. Plus, she’s shared that she wears three packs of 24-inch tape in extensions. So, her hair always looks voluminous, tousled, and perfect. But even if you don’t wear extensions, the tutorial is worth a shot.

The tutorial shows Breanna styling her hair to The Assignment by Tay Money, prompting people to declare that they indeed, did not understand the assignment. She, however, ends up with a full-looking perfect pony.

How To Get The Look

Start by creating two ponytails, stacked one underneath the other. Loosen the top hair tie and create a small loop to flip the same ponytail through. Loosen the twist it creates to add body and fullness. Then, pull the bottom ponytail through the original top loop. Next, tug on both sides of the bottom ponytail to make it tight.

The Results

To be completely transparent, I tried this hack and had lackluster results.

I have somewhat wavy hair that’s thin but coarse. It falls just below my shoulders. My ponytail honestly looked a little flatter than normal when I tried, but maybe I just don’t have enough hair.

So, I’d say to try it out! Maybe you’ll have better results than me!