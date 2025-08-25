‘Frozen’ and ‘Hamilton’ Actress Just Lost out on 6-Figure Payday — Now She’s Suing

A former Frozen and Hamilton actress is suing the producers of the upcoming Broadway musical Wanted (previously known as Gun & Powder) after she was cut from the production.

According to the New York Post, Ciara Renée claimed in her lawsuit that she joined the cast of Wanted in 2024 during the production’s run at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

The actress earned positive reviews for her role as one of the outlaw Clarke twins, Mary. She even recorded songs from the show at the producer’s request.

As part of the cast, Renée was asked to appear at a potential investor’s event in Martha’s Vineyard last summer. She was notably introduced as a “member of the future Broadway cast of the play.”

Playbill even reported in May 2025 that Renée would be involved in the Broadway production.

Along with the investor event, the actress also appeared at a stage reading and awards show. However, following the awards show, the show’s producers, Alecia Parker and Samuel Lopez, cut Renée from the production.

Renée claimed the producers would “advise” Sisters Clarke LLC, the company behind the production, not to negotiate with or hire her. They stated she had “failed to collaborate” on the production. They alleged that she was “unwilling to accept feedback from the creative team” during the production’s run in New Jersey.

The Actress Is Now Suing, Claiming She Would Have Received Nearly $500,000 During a Nine-Month Run of the Production

The actress is now suing the production, claiming that she would have earned $486,000 for the nine-month run of the show.

Wanted is set to make its Broadway debut in 2026.

Richard Rother, the attorney representing Parker and Lopez, has released a statement, rejecting Renée’s claims.

“We vehemently deny her allegations and will vigorously defend her falsehoods,” Roth stated.

Along with the production, Renée was previously cast in Waitress, Pippin, and Big Fish. She has also made various TV appearances as Hawkgirl in CW’s Arrow and The Flash.