Nationwide Dog Food Recall Is Happening Again, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Just a few short weeks after Midwestern Pet Foods received a warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and issued a voluntary recall of some of its SPORTMiX dog foods, there’s been another recall in the dog food world.

According to Thrillist, Fromm Family Foods is recalling their Fromm Shredded Entrée canned dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D. This recall is relatively small, but it’s important for two reasons.

First, the product was sold nationwide at neighborhood pet stores, which means it can pop up anywhere. The second is that Vitamin D can be extremely dangerous for dogs, so you don’t want your pooch consuming this recalled product.

The Problem Was Uncovered During Testing

The FDA website reveals that 5,500 cases of the Fromm Shredded Entrée canned dog food were recalled beginning on October 1. The notice came after Fromm Family Foods discovered elevated levels of Vitamin D in the product during internal testing procedures.

After identifying and isolating the error, the company put corrective actions in place—in addition to their existing safety process—to prevent this from happening again.

Dogs And Vitamin D Don’t Mix

According to the FDA notice, “Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.”

The warning also shared that when dogs consume Vitamin D at very high levels, it can lead to serious health issues including renal dysfunction. Because most dogs have a fairly homogenous diet, this recall is especially concerning.

If you are feeding this food to your pup, you are advised to stop immediately.

The Recall Specifics

All of the recalled Fromm Shredded Entrée canned dog food was sold in 12-ounce cans with a best-by date of August 2024. The specific products that have been voluntarily recalled are:

Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entrée

Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entrée

Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entrée

Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entrée

If you have purchased any of the recalled canned dog food, you can return it to the store for a full refund. No other Fromm products were affected by this recall.

Luckily, there have been no illnesses reported. However, Fromm management still determined that it was “prudent to pull these four lots out of distribution” just to be on the safe side.

Consumers with questions may contact Fromm Family Foods at 1-800-325-6331 Monday through Friday, between 8:00am-5:00pm (Central Time). Or, they can email [email protected]