french-president-macron-files-defamation-lawsuit-against-candace-owens

French President Emmanuel Macron has filed a defamation lawsuit against American conservative influencer Candace Owens after she accused the world leader’s wife, Brigitte Macron, of being born a man.

Owens addressed the long-running conspiracy theory that Brigitte Macron was born a man in her March 2025 YouTube video titled Is France’s First Lady a Man?

While promoting the video, Owens claimed the conspiracy theory was “likely the biggest scandal in political history.” She went on to produce numerous videos about Frane’s First Lady in a series called “Becoming Brigitte.”

Owens also alleged sold merchandise relating to the conspiracy theory.

While speaking to CNN, President Macron’s attorney, Tom Clare, stated that the world leader and his wife had asked Candace Owens multiple times to stop making the claim before filing the lawsuit. He said the legal matter was the “last resort” after Owens refused to stop.

The Macrons alleged in their lawsuit that Owens was the first person to bring the baseless claims to the U.S. media and international audience. They are now suing for punitive damages and claim they have suffered “substantial economic challenges” due to Owens’ disinformation.

“Owens has used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money,” the lawsuit states.

The Macrons also stated, “Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust.”

Clare also said, “What people forget is these are human beings, these are a married couple. They have a social life, they have a private life together, they have the same feelings and the same hurt from these sorts of defamatory statements as anybody would. And it does have a material impact on them.”

Candace Owens Publicly Responds to President Macron’s Lawsuit

Just after President Macron’s lawsuit against her made headlines, Candace Owens responded to the situation through her podcast.

“The life of Candace Ownes, it works like this,” she said. “I wake up, I stretch, I have a cup of coffee, and then I am served with a lawsuit.”

As she spoke about the lawsuit, Owens declared, “I would stake my entire professional reputation” on the claim she made about Brigitte.

“I am fully prepared to take on this battle,” Owens continued. “On behalf of the entire world, I will see you in court.”



