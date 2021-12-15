Why You Need To Be Freezing Your Potatoes Before Baking Them

It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of potato-based meals. So, when I heard Chef Lucas Sin had tricks for making roasted sweet potatoes even tastier, I knew I had to check it out! Baked sweet potatoes are common street food in China, typically found in the winter. Sin stated that they are “the perfect snack, and also super nutritious.”

Sin said in his Instagram highlight tutorial, “Yeah, it’s just a whole roasted sweet potato, it’s not elevation, it’s just what Chinese people have been doing forever.” So, what’s the secret?

Freeze Before You Roast

Sin said in order to “do them properly” first you’ll wash your sweet potatoes, then, “chuck” them into the freezer before you bake them. Sin also said that freezing the potatoes “crystallizes the water inside the potato, without puncturing the skin, in effect macerating the flesh inside out.” To get the perfect caramelization on the outside and fluffy potato pie-like texture on the inside, Sin advised to cook them at high heat after freezing them.

You’ll wait a few hours, then preheat your oven to a high temperature–Sin suggested 450°F. Let them bake for 40 minutes to an hour (depending on the size of the sweet potato) until you can see the sugar bubbling out of the potatoes. He claimed you can’t really overcook the potatoes and the more sugar that is leaking out the better. You know it has reached “caramelization” when that happens.

You can eat them as is, or “jazz them up with sauces and toppings” to make an even more delicious treat.

Instructions

Wash/scrub sweet potatoes. Freeze sweet potatoes for at least two hours. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking pan with parchment paper. Roast sweet potatoes for 40 minutes to 1 hour, depending on size. Check potatoes for caramelization, the skin of the potato should pull away from flesh. Add optional toppings or enjoy as-is.

If you want to turn this recipe into an “easy, wholesome dessert,” Sin suggested adding a sauce of créme fraîche and spiced honey. He said to use any toppings that are “tasty and textured.” He opted for toasted oats, sesame, coconut, and candied almonds.

After topping it all off with some salt and raw black sugar, Sin second-guessed his previous comments. Sin said, “actually yeah it is kinda elevated. Look at this bejeweled vegetable dessert.” We’re all heart-eyes over here. Sweet potatoes are going on the shopping list, and we’re excited to try this hack for the perfect snack.

