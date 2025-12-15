frankie-muniz-reveals-what-saved-his-life-after-hollywood-fame

Years after stepping back from his acting career, Frankie Muniz opens up about what really saved his life after Hollywood fame.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Muniz said moving away from Los Angeles was what really helped give him a different perspective on life.

“I say moving to Arizona from Los Angeles saved my life in the sense that I really started enjoying the little aspects of life,” he explained. “I realized I left my house like just looking down all the time. And when I moved to Arizona, I started looking up.”

The actor-turned-car-racer also said that the slower pace outside of Hollywood helped him reconnect with everyday life that his acting career wouldn’t allow him to.

“I mean, going to the store, like just doing things, was a lot easier,” he continued. “Los Angeles was just very hectic and busy, and everyone’s kind of in Hollywood trying to be seen or whatever it may be, and just really wasn’t my cup of tea.”

Frankie Muniz further explained that Arizona offers him a sense of normalcy, unlike Los Angeles. He also feels less isolated.

“Moving to Arizona definitely allowed me to,” he noted. “It made me want to do more normal things, if that makes sense. I found myself in Los Angeles, just staying at my house unless I had to go to work. I just didn’t really want to leave.”

Muniz now enjoys his lifestyle alongside his wife, Paige, and their four-year-old son, Mauz.

“It was the little things that became, ‘Oh wait, this is actually what life is. This is what life is supposed to be,'” he pointed out. “And I just grew to love it.”

Frankie Muniz Revealed What Shaped His Connection to Arizona Before Moving There

Continuing to reflect on his time in Arizona, Frankie Muniz revealed what shaped his connection to the state before even moving there.

While filming the movie My Dog Skip in New Orleans, Muniz visited the French Quarter with his family.

“We were in the French Quarter, and we all got our palms read,” he recalled. “The guy read my palm, and he goes, ‘Do you want to know who you were in your past life?'”

Muniz noted, “He said I was a judge in the old Southwest defending the Native Americans.”

Years later, he visited Arizona. “The minute I came to Arizona for the first time, I felt like that’s where I was meant to be. I love the desert, I love the weather…”

“Every time I leave my house, I’m happy to be based where I am,” he added. “Because I just love where I live.”