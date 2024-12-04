Fox News Commentator Kelly Powers Dead at 45, Cause of Death Revealed

Kelly Powers, a physician and Fox News commentator, passed away at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer.

Powers was initially diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 following a series of health setbacks. Although she entered remission, the aggressive illness returned this year.

A familiar face on the Fox News talk show Red Eye, she also appeared on Fox Business, where she led discussions highlighting health risks affecting Americans.

Dr. Kelly Powers, a Fox News contributor, passed away from brain cancer on December 1. (Image via GoFundMe).

However, her TV appearances were essentially just moonlighting while pursuing her true passion of medicine.

Powers, a highly accomplished podiatric surgeon, received her education from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, per her obituary. She further honed her expertise through residencies at Georgetown University and the Boston University School of Medicine.

“She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went. Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others,” the obituary reads in part.

Powers candidly detailed her harrowing cancer treatments on social media.(Images via GoFundMe).

After years of advocating for patients, Powers unexpectedly became one herself. While hosting a Fox News segment on heart health, she began experiencing shortness of breath and chest pain.

“It’s crazy. I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business — live — on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss. You can’t make this up,” she recalled to Preferred Health.

While undergoing three surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, Powers also became pregnant and gave birth during her fight. (Image via GoFundMe).

She was soon diagnosed with a severe form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Kelly Powers Welcomes Her Soon Amid Cancer Battle

After undergoing three surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, she successfully fought off cancer—all while navigating pregnancy and welcoming her son, Bennett, into the world, according to a GoFundMe page.

Describing herself as “the luckiest unlucky girl,” she often reflected on overcoming her illnesses with humor. According to the funding page, she would joke that her treatment had left her and baby Bennett sharing the same hairstyle.

Powers is survived by her 3-year-old son, Bennett, and her husband, Steve. (Image via Instagram / Kelly Powers)

When her cancer recurred in 2024, friends rallied together to raise nearly $100,000, ensuring she could access an experimental treatment not covered by insurance.

Meanwhile, Powers’ final Instagram post from August has become flooded by fans mourning her loss.

“You were so strong, and I loved always seeing you for Red Eye. You will be missed by so many. Rest In Peace beautiful lady,” one fan wrote. “Your internal beauty and amazing spirit will be with us all, forever. 🙏❤️,” another mourner added.

Powers is survived by her husband, Steve, and their 3-year-old child, Bennett.