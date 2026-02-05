Fox Actress’ Home Burglarized, Six-Figure Losses Reported

Fox TV actress Gina Torres is dealing with six-figure losses after her San Fernando Valley home was burglarized.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the thieves made off with $25,000 in cash and more than $200,000 in jewelry from the actress’s home. Law enforcement officials stated that they went to the residence after one of her neighbors reported seeing two men exit and load bags into a white sedan.

“We received a call at approximately 7:10 p.m. regarding an active burglary,” an LAPD spokesperson shared. “Officers arrived and observed that the home had been broken into. Suspects fled in a vehicle prior to our arrival.”

Responding officers said they arrived at the scene and saw broken windows.

The Fox actress was not at home when the burglary occurred. No arrests have been made. “It’s an active investigation,” the LAPD spokesperson added.

Torres is best known for her roles on Suites and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Friends of the Actress Grow Concerned For Her Safety After Her Home Was Burglarized

Meanwhile, a close friend of the actress spoke out about the incident.

“It’s frightening any time something like this happens,” they stated. “She’s grateful no one was hurt, but this is a terrible violation.”

The friend noted that Torres is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

In a statement, Torres, through her rep, stated, “I appreciate the swift response from neighbors and law enforcement. “I am focused on supporting the investigation and thankful that no one was home when this occurred.”

The burglary comes just months after a security expert explained why celebrities are more prone to experiencing such incidents.

“Right now I could go to the homes of multiple celebrities and show you in less than 10 minutes how to get onto their properties and inside their houses without anybody calling the police,” Kris Herzog, the owner of Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, told the New York Post.

He further explained how thieves can gain access to highly secure residences.

“They use signal jammers, which you can buy for a few thousand dollars,” Herzog said. “It jams the signal to your cameras, your alarm, your mobile phone.

He then noted, “They enter through the same gate [as the legit gardeners] and load leaf-blower bags with your valuables. I’ve been told 50 or 60 of these signal-jammer gangs are active in LA, and none of them have ever been caught.”