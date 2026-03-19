former-us-counterterrorism-chief-now-under-fbi-investigation-following-his-resignation

The FBI has launched an investigation into former National Terrorism Center Director Joe Kent for allegedly leaking classified information.

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According ot Fox News, the investigation predates Kent’s recent resignation from the Trump administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kent announced that he was stepping down from his government position. He cited the US war against Iran as his reason.

Kent stated that he “cannot in good conscience” support the ongoing war, noting that Iran did not pose any imminent threat. “It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he said.

Fox News further reported that a senior administration official had previously described Kent as a “known leaker” during the second Trump administration. He was notably cut from intelligence briefings months before he announced his resignation.

Kent is a former Army Green Beret and CIA paramilitary official. He was appointed as the lead official of the National Counterterrorism Center in early 2025.

President Trump Slams Kent Following His Counterterrorism Center Resignation

Not long after Kent announced his resignation, President Trump slammed the former intelligence official.

While speaking to reporters, Trump unleashed about Kent. “It’s a good thing that he’s out,” the world leader stated, “Because he said Iran was not a threat. Every country recognized Iran was a threat.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also called out Kent, stating his resignation was riddled with “false claims.”

She further noted that Kent has not played a role in Trump’s daily classified intelligence briefings. He was also not seen at the White House “for quite some time.”

“The president feels it’s deeply disappointing that after the president gave him an opportunity in this administration to serve the American people, that he would resign with a letter filled with falsehoods,” Leavitt said. “Accusing the president of the United States by being controlled by a foreign country. That’s both insulting and laughable all at the same time.”

She then said, “The president is the leader of the most powerful country [and] military in the world. Nobody tells him what to do. The president’s decisions [are] based on what’s in the best interest of this country.”

When asked why Trump would hire Kent to lead counterterrorism intelligence if he was “weak,” Leavitt said, “The president gave Joe Kent a chance. He thought he was a good guy with good military experience, and unfortunately, he proved he was not up for the job.”

“And we don’t want somebody leading the Counterterrorism Task Force who cannot agree that the number one state sponsor of terror in this world did not pose a threat to the United States,” she added.