Former ‘The View’ Host Defends Sydney Sweeney Amid American Eagle Jeans Ad Controversy

Former The View host Meghan McCain quickly came to Sydney Sweeney’s defense after the actress was hit with more backlash for being a Republican.

Days after the American Eagle jeans ad controversy began making headlines, BuzzFeed reported that the “Anyone But You” star is a registered Republican. The voter registration records obtained by the media outlet revealed that Sweeney has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida since June 2024.

Not putting up with any party affiliate criticism, Republican pundit Meghan McCain urged Buzzfeed to simply back off of Sweeney. “Leave her alone,” The View alum wrote, with clap emojis in between the words, while retweeting Buzzfeed’s article about Sydney Sweeney.

Leave 👏🏻 her 👏🏻 alone 👏🏻 https://t.co/oPzAKjHPsM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 2, 2025



Sweeney’s political party affiliation seemed to be necessary to reveal as she faces intense criticism for her participation in the jeans ad. In it, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” the actress stated while buttoning up her jeans. “Often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.”

She then stated, “My jeans are blue.”

Critics slammed the ad, claiming it had racial tones and promoted white supremacy. American Eagle has since responded to the controversy in an Instagram post. “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

The company concluded, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

President Trump Praises Sydney Sweeney After Finding Out She’s a Republican

Although her voter registration was irrelevant in the jeans ad situation, Sydney Sweeney received praise from President Trump after he found out she was a Republican.

While speaking to reporters in Pennsylvania, the world leader shared his opinion when someone pointed out Sweeney’s political view.

“She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad,” he declared. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

President Trump then took to Truth Social and praised Sydney Sweeney once again, while slamming Taylor Swift.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there,” he wrote. “It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sydney!”

Pointing out companies that have gone “woke,” Trump brought Swift into the conversation. “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” he stated. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

He went on to add, “The tide has seriously turned – Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for attention to this matter!”







