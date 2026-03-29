Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Announces the Arrival of Her Fifth Grandchild

Former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell announced over the weekend that she is now a grandmother of five.

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The comedian took to her Instagram to share the exciting news that her son, Blake, and his wife, Teresa, welcomed a newborn baby boy.

“Anthony Joel O’Donnell has arrived! And my heart burst open,” she wrote. The post featured a white-and-white photo of the infant’s foot. “Congratulations to mama Teresa n Blake Christopher — I love u so.”

The post comes days after O’Donnell shared a photo of her son hugging his wife as they prepared to welcome their first child. “Here comes the baby boy !!! any day now !!! #excited #thrilled,” she wrote.

Blake and Teresa revealed they were expecting the child in a September 2025 post. The couple got married in 2024.

While announcing the pregnancy, Blake and Teresa shared a photo of an onsie with “Baby O’Donnell March 2026” written on it while it hung on a clothesline. A sonogram photo was also featured in the post.

“Our lives are about to get a whole lot sunnier,” the post’s caption reads. “Baby OD arriving March 2026.”

O’Donnell responded in the post’s comment section, “I’m just over the moon” with multiple red heart emojis.

Blake’s mom and O’Donnell’s ex, Kelli Carpenter, also wrote, “This fills my heart! I love the both of you so and your baby will be so loved! (And spoiled!)”

O’Donnell Has Five Children

Rosie O’Donnell and Kelli Carpenter share four children: Blake, Parker, Chelsea, and Vivienne. The former The View co-host also has her youngest child, Clay, whom she shares with her late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds. She and Clay now live in Ireland.

O’Donnell celebrated the birth of her fourth grandchild in 2023 after her daughter, Chelsea, gave birth to her first son, Atlas. Chelsea also has three daughters, Skylar Rose, Riley, and Avery Lynn.

The comedian asked for prayers last fall when Chelsea faced a “scary future” after violating her probation.

“My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life,” O’Donnell wrote about her daughter. “i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family.”

Last month, Chelsea was jailed for allegedly touching a man’s private parts without permission. However, she denied the assault claims and said everything between her and the man was consensual.