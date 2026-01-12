Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Declares She Will Never Return to the ABC Daytime Talk Show

Making it clear where she stands, former The View co-host Jenny McCarthy declares she will never return to the ABC daytime talk show.

Videos by Suggest

McCarthy, who co-hosted during Season 17 in 2013 and 2014, spoke about her time on The View during her appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast last week. When asked if she thinks she’d ever be invited back to the Hot Topics Table, McCarthy had some thoughts.

“The reason why they wanted to bring me on is because they, quote, said it was too polarizing,” she recalled. “They thought it was too polarizing back then, you guys.”

McCarthy further claimed that The View crew had initially intended to bring her on as a permanent co-host to provide “light, fluffy, and fun” commentary.

Jenny McCarthy at ‘The View’s’ Hot Topics Table when Miss Piggy guest appeared in August 2014. Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Well, that lasted a week. That lasted a whole week,” she stated. “And back then, I didn’t consider myself to be a political person, which is why I thought I was perfect for the job. After a week, when they said they wanted to get political, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do?'”

McCarthy continued by pointing out, “They’re like, ‘today we’re going to be discussing the hostage situation and whether the United States government should pay the ransom or not. And I was like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘I just know who won Dancing with the Stars.’ So getting through that year was really difficult.”

She did point out that she’s “much more political” now, noting, “Our latest administration has helped so much.”

McCarthy continued to criticize The View, stating that she has no plans to ever appear on the talk show again.

“They’ve asked me to come back for, like, reunion shows,” she said. “I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place.”

Jenny McCarthy hosted The View with Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sherri Shepherd.

Following her time on the daytime talk show, McCarthy went on to do her own SiriusXM series, The Jenny McCarthy Show. She later became a panelist on The Masked Singer.