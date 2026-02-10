Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Calls Recently Canceled Talk Shows ‘Sublimely Boring’

Although she’s known for criticizing The View, Meghan McCain seemingly made some digs at Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepard’s recently canceled talk shows.

In a since-deleted post on X last week, McCain was blunt about her thoughts on daytime talk shows. “The reason all these daytime talk shows are being canceled is because they are sublimely boring,” she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. “And all the hosts want to be loved.”

Although she didn’t name the “supremely boring” talk shows, the harsh remark was made just days after The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri were officially canceled. Clarkson’s talk show ran for seven seasons, while Shepard’s was axed after four.

The former talk show co-host then praised Wendy Williams for her daytime talk show, which ended in 2022.

“Wendy Williams was the [greatest of all time] because she said the quiet things we all were thinking out loud. She was messy, raw, real, and wildly entertaining,” she added.

Kelly Clarkson Announced the End of Her Daytime Talk Show on Instagram

In an Instagram post, Kelly Clarkson confirmed that her long-running daytime talk show will officially end later this year. She stated that she was stepping away from the daily schedule to allow her to prioritize her children. She said the move felt “necessary and right” for the next chapter in her family’s lives.

“This isn’t goodbye,” she assured her fans. “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show’s cancellation comes just months after the death of Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The singer’s late talent manager died in August while battling cancer. He was 48 years old.

Meanwhile, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, the co-presidents of production company Debmar-Mercury, released a statement confirming the end of Sherri.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape,” the statement reads. “And does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd.”

“We believe in this show and in Sherri,” the duo added. “And intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”