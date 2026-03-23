Former ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Arrested in Connection to Past Assault Case

Former contestant on The Bachelorette James McCoy Taylor has been placed under arrest in connect to an assault case from 2024.

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In online records obtained by Us Weekly, Taylor was arrested late last week, but was released hours later on a $10,000 surety bond. He was notably taken into custody on warrants issued by the Bryan Police Department in Texas.

He was then charged with assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.

Taylor previously pleaded guilty to the charges last year and was sentenced to 18 months of probation as well as 80 hours of community service, a $750 fine, and $350 in court fees. He was also ordered to attend anger management classes.

He was to have no contact with the victim and was banned from College Station, Texas’ Northgate Entertainment District

Taylor’s probation reportedly ended in February by the court due to issues with the repayment of fines. He currently owed $300 out of the total $1,184 bill.

Taylor Previously Denied ‘Forcing Him’ on College Student After His Initial Assault Arrest

Shortly after his initial assault arrest, Taylor spoke out, stating he didn’t force himself on a college student in early 2024.

A police report revealed that Taylor and the woman went to a condo where Taylor had been staying after leaving a bar together. However, the woman started to feel uncomfortable while kissing the former The Bachelorette contestant in a bedroom.

She then said that Taylor became “very serious and intense” when she told him she wanted to leave. He had a “look on his face that frightened” her.

After asking a friend to call her an Uber, the woman returned to the bedroom and found Taylor naked.

As he was walking her out, Taylor allegedly slammed the door and began aggressively kissing her. He then threw her on the ground and got on top of her. She managed to break free and get into her Uber, which was right outside the condo.

The woman showed officers the injuries she sustained during her encounter with Taylor the following day.

Taylor later stated that he didn’t remember the woman’s name but claimed her family had confronted him about the allegations. “I would never hurt anybody. I’m nice to every person I meet. That’s my statement,” he stated. “Now go ahead and trash my life because you hate my political stances or for the views, you’ll get on TikTok.”

Taylor appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette. He was previously arrested and found guilty of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying a weapon in 2022.

Taylor also participated in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riot in Washington, D.C.