Former Siouxsie and the Banshees Member Dead at 68: RIP to Kenny Morris

Kenny Morris, drummer for the trailblazing post-punk band Siouxsie and the Banshees, has passed away at 68.

Morris played in the band with vocalist Siouxsie Sioux, bassist Steven Severin, and guitarist John McKay. His death was confirmed by his friend, music journalist John Robb, who wrote a heartfelt tribute to Morris for Louder Than War on Jan. 15.

“Kenny was a friend of ours. It was always a pleasure to see and hang out with him when visiting Cork in Ireland, where he had been living,” Robb wrote in part. “He was sweet, articulate, artistic, and fascinating company, and his beautiful eccentricity was adorable.”

Morris’s exact date of death and cause remain unknown.

The musician, born to Irish parents, grew up in Essex, England. He attended St. Ignatius’ College, North East London Polytechnic, and Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts, according to Robb.

He joined Siouxsie and the Banshees in 1977, a year after the band was formed by Sioux and Severin, inspired after seeing them perform in September 1976, with Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols on drums.

Siouxsie and the Banshees, from left, bassist Steven Severin, guitarist John McKay, singer Siouxsie Sioux, and drummer Kenny Morris, circa 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

Morris recorded two albums with the band: The Scream (1978) and Join Hands (1979), along with their debut single, “Hong Kong Garden,” which reached No. 7 on the U.K. singles chart.

Kenny Morris Had Plans to Publish a Memoir Detailing His Time with Siouxsie and the Banshees

In September 1979, Morris and McKay abruptly left Siouxsie and the Banshees during the Join Hands tour. Following his departure, Morris continued his drumming career while also directing short films and pursuing painting and drawing.

Before his death, Louder Than War reported that Morris had written a memoir titled A Banshee Left Waiting, originally scheduled for release in 2025. This is also the name of one of his art shows.

“In recent years, he had turned his life back around and was establishing himself as a respected artist. His paintings had been exhibited in Dublin at a major art show,” Robb added in his tribute to Morris. “He also had started drumming again for Dublin post-punk goth band Shrine Of The Vampyre.”