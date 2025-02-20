Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Dan Aykroyd Breaks Silence After His ‘SNL 50’ Absence

Hundreds of past and present Saturday Night Live cast and crew members came together last week to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

Throughout the week, documentary specials were released and a live concert celebrated the music of the sketch comedy institution. The celebration culminated with SNL 50, a live, three-hour special featuring some of the show’s most beloved stars and sketches.

However, a few notable SNL alum were missing from the festivities. Dana Carvey was reportedly sidelined by a “bad flu.” Bill Hader had a “longstanding scheduling conflict.”

Dan Aykroyd Joined Bill Hader and Dana Carvey as Notable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Who Did Not Attend ‘SNL 50’

And now, original SNL cast member Dan Aykroyd has opened up about not attending the celebration. Variety reported that the actor and comedian’s rep said that he had “prior commitments,” however, he shared his praise a few days later.

“All Heads up toasting triumphant SNL 50th,” Aykroyd shared on X. “Advantage of not attending – got to see every second of concert and show on TV.”

“Quote from my children: ‘Look at daddy’s smile!’ Had it from start to finish. Congratulations Lorne. Well done as usual,” he added.

While Aykroyd was absent from SNL 50, his comedic presence was not. During SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, host Jimmy Fallon opened the show by performing a Blues Brothers tribute.

Aykroyd’s friend and frequent co-star Bill Murray also paid tribute to one of his most iconic SNL moments during a “Weekend Update” appearance on the SNL 50 special.

“I was the first to call Jane [Curtin] an ignorant slut…backstage. Danny [Aykroyd] had the brilliant idea to say it on camera and…really, really mean it,” Murray teased.

There seem to be no hard feelings, however, as Aykroyd also took to X to express his joy at being “a co-founder of SNL along with everyone we were together with in those four years, five decades ago.”

“This telecast is as historical as the next moon landing,” he said of the special. “Comedy stars of our age all gathered under the aegis of America’s greatest living impresario, my boss Lorne Michaels. People it’s friggin’ Holy!!”