Former NFL Player Kevin Faulk’s Daughter Has Died, Just 4 Years After His Other Daughter’s Death

Super Bowl champion and former LSU star Kevin Faulk is in mourning after his daughter, Tanasha, passed away over the weekend. She was 30 years old.

According to TMZ, Tanasha died on Saturday at the Ochsner Lafayette Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Although the cause of death has not been disclosed, no foul play is suspected.

Tanasha passed away a little over four years after Kevin Faulk’s other daughter, Kevione, died just before her 20th birthday.

“Tanasha will be remembered for her kindness, her unwavering love for her family, and the light she brought to all who knew her,” her obituary reads. “Her memory will live on in the hearts of her beautiful girls and family.”

Along with Tanasha and Kevione, Faulk’s son Kevin Faulk Jr. also passed away at a young age. The three’s surviving siblings are brothers Tavion and Kevin III, and sister Tionne.

‘Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras,” her obituary continued. ‘She is welcomed into Heaven by her sister, Kevione Tronsha Faulk, and infant brother, Kevin Faulk, Jr.”

Faulk shared Tanasha, Kevione, and Kevin III with his wife, Latisha Faulk.

Along with her parents and siblings, Tanasha is survived by her three daughters, Ava Shelvin, Jornell Zenon, and Jaida Louis, along with her “companion of five years,” Isaac Louis.

The funeral will be held on Saturday.

Kevin Faulk’s Daughter Loved Being a Mother

Tanasha’s obituary highlighted how important it was for her to be a mother. It was noted that family was the center of Tanasha’s life, especially her three daughters.

“Being their mother brought her so much joy and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn,” her obituary shared. “Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras.”

The obituary further shared, “She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went.”