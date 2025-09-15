Former MMA Star Says She Has ‘Better S— to Do’ Than Participate in White House UFC Event

As the Trump administration starts working on plans to host the White House’s first UFC fight next summer, one MMA star confirms that she won’t be participating in the event.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent appearance on the Lapsed Fan podcast, former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey was a hard no about appearing at next year’s White House UFC event.

“I’m not fighting at the White House,” she stated. “After Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year, you never say never, but I ain’t fighting at the f—ing White House.”

Although she hasn’t been formally asked to participate in the event, Rousey was quick to say she’s not interested. “Even if offered? I got better s— to do.”

Rousey was part of the UFC from 2012 to 2016 and had a total of eight fights. She was the first female fighter to win the UFC Bantamweight Championship and held the title for over three years, successfully defending it six times.

She was also the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Following her time at UFC, Rousey joined the WWE. She made her ring debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and her first match was at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey left the WWE in October 2023 after her final match at SummerSlam that year.

President Trump Previously Spoke About Having the UFC Match at the White House to Help Mark the US’s 250th Anniversary

Over the summer, President Trump announced plans to host the UFC match on the White House lawn as part of the celebration of the US’s 250th anniversary.

“We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House,” he bragged to reporters, per The Hill. “We have a lot of land there. We’re going to build a little – we’re not, [UFC President Dana White is] going to do it,”

White went on to confirm the match was “definitely going to happen.”

White also said that the president’s daughter, Ivanka, was going to help organize the event. “When he called me and asked me to do it, he said: ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this.’ So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings.”