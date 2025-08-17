former-miss-universe-contestant-dies-in-freak-accident

A former Miss Universe contestant passed away earlier this month after an elk smashed through her windshield in a freak accident.

According to a Russian news source, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Kseniya Alexandrova died at the age of 30 on Aug. 12 after sustaining severe brain injuries in the accident, which occurred last month while she was driving in Tver Oblast, Russia.

It was reported that Alexandrova and her husband had been driving home from Rzhev on Jul. 5 when their vehicle collided with an elk. The former Miss Universe contestant was sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the accident.

“From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed,” Alexandrova’s husband shared in a statement. “I didn’t have time to do anything.”

He then shared that Alexandrova had lost consciousness following the collision. “Everything was covered in blood.”

Alexandrova’s husband further shared that other drivers had stopped to help them after the accident. Emergency services arrived on the scene within 15 minutes.

The model and former beauty pageant participant was transported to a hospital in Moscow. She died from her injuries a little over a month later.

Alexandrova and her husband had only been married for four months before the showing accident.

Alexandrova previously represented Russia at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant and was also runner-up for Miss Russia in the same year. Along with modeling, she was a practicing psychologist. She had earned her degree from Moscow Pedagogical State University.

The Former Miss Universe Contestant’s Modeling Agency Issued a Statement Following Her Death

In a statement on Instagram, Alexandrova’s modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed the news about her passing.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our colleague and friend, model Kseniya Alexandrova, passed away yesterday evening,” the post from Aug. 13 reads. “Kseniya was bright [and] talented. She knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone who was around. For us, she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness, and inner strength.”

The modeling agency further stated, “We sincerely mourn and express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who had the good fortune to know Kseniya.”