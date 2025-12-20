former-mariners-pitcher-mike-campbell-dies-suddenly-at-61

The Seattle Mariners announced that former pitcher and first-round draft pick Mike Campbell has died at the age of 61.

Videos by Suggest

“We are saddened by the passing of Seattle native and former Mariners pitcher Mike Campbell. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones,” the team wrote on X.

We are saddened by the passing of Seattle native and former Mariners pitcher Mike Campbell. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones 💙 pic.twitter.com/XYU2a92Fri — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) December 19, 2025

Campbell pitched in 51 major league games for four different teams and was one of the players Seattle traded for future Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

He died Monday at his Kirkland, Washington, home, according to TMZ. The outlet added that the cause of death is “still pending.”

Pitcher Mike Campbell’s Impressive Journeyman Baseball Career

Campbell graduated from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and made his major league debut in 1987 after being selected as the Mariners’ No. 1 draft pick. He pitched for the team over parts of three seasons before being traded to the Montreal Expos in a deal that brought Hall of Famer Randy Johnson to the Mariners.

Really sad to hear of the sudden passing of former Mariners pitcher Mike Campbell. He was a super awesome guy.



I interviewed Mike for BallNine just 2 years ago & he shared this funny story of inducing a Billy Martin ejection by K’ing Mike Pagliarulo. pic.twitter.com/47J3CFzwHc — Rocco Constantino (@OfficialMLBRFC) December 19, 2025

A series of injuries, particularly to his right throwing shoulder, limited Campbell to just 17 major league appearances over the next ten years. He played for the Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox organizations.

In 1996, his final MLB season, Campbell played 13 games for the Cubs, finishing with a 3-1 record and a 4.46 ERA. Over six MLB seasons, he had a 12-19 record and a 5.86 ERA in 51 games (41 starts). In 1997, he spent one season with the Yokohama Bay Stars in Japan.

According to Newsweek, Campbell and former Mariners batboy Steve Towey partnered after retirement to create Shiskaberry’s, a dessert franchise with concession booths at multiple professional sports venues.