Former HBO TV Star Opens up About ‘Hurtful’ Fallout Between Him and Co-Star

Years after he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, former HBO TV star Chris Noth speaks out about the fallout between him and Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a clip from his appearance on Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, obtained by PEOPLE, Noth spoke about the fallout and rumors of an alleged feud.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” the former HBO TV star said about Parker. He then said the fallout stemmed from the actress’s response to the allegations against him.

In late 2021, three women came forward accusing Noth of sexually assaulting them between 2004 and 2015. The actor denied all allegations by stating he “has and would never cross that line.” He also claimed the stores were “a complete fabrication” that “read like a piece of bad fiction.”

Although his Sex and the City character, Big, died during the first episode of the spinoff And Just Like That, Noth was set to return to the show for another episode. However, the allegations led to his appearance being completely scrapped.

Shortly after the news broke about the allegations, Parker and And Just Like That castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a statement condemning Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement reads. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

They then added, “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.”

The Former HBO Star Shares His Reaction to the Castmate’s Joint Statement Following His Firing

During his interview, Noth slammed the And Just Like That castmates for their response to the situation.

“The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad,” he said. “It was disappointing, it was surprising. Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

However, Noth understood why the castmates had to address the allegations publicly. “I get it, that’s more Hollywood than Hollywood,” he pointed out. “But before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.”

He called the castmates’ actions “hurtful” and “affected everything.”

The feud speculation started circulating last month, when Noth kicked off the new year with a snapshot of him working out. The photo was posted days after Parker received the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award.

“you mean f— sjp & her award right? lol,” one fan wrote in the comments.

To which Noth responded, “Right.”

The actor has not been legally cleared of the allegations, and no charges have been filed.

Noth’s interview will air on YouTube through the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson account on Jan. 26.