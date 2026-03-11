Former First Lady Jill Biden to Open Up About Her Husband’s Decision to End His Reelection Bid in New Memoir

Ready to set the record straight, former First Lady Jill Biden is opening up about her husband, President Joe Biden, and his decision to end his reelection bid.

In a brief telephone interview with The Associated Press about her new book, View from the East Wing: A Memoir, Jill described it as a “reflection” of her four years as the US First Lady.

“It was kind of cathartic for me to write it,” she said bout the book. “And I wrote about all the, you know, sometimes painful – but other times, most of it really beautiful moments that Joe and I shared during his presidency.”

Although she declined to speak about what those moments were, she did mention Joe’s decision to end his reelection efforts during the 2024 presidential election. The former world leader made the decision shortly after his first debate with then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“I have put things in perspective,” she said about the book.

Jill noted that she wrote about her husband’s time at the White House in a “more balanced view.”

“It’s also a story about my being able to balance life, you know, as a working woman and as a mother, a grandmother, a first lady,” she pointed out.

View from the East Wing: A Memoir is set to be released on June 2.

Jill Previously Said Joe’s Decision to End His Reelection Bid Was the ‘Right Call’

While speaking to ABC News’ Deborah Roberts in October 2024, Jill reflected on her time at the White House.

“I’ve had such a great four years,” she said at the time. “I mean, really, it has been the honor of our lives. It’ll be tough to maybe step away from it, but we’re starting a new chapter of our lives. A new journey.”

Jill also stated she thought Joe’s decision to end his reelection bid was the “right call.”

We’ve been in politics for over 50 years. I think we’re ready for the new journey,” she pointed out. “It was the right call.”

While announcing his decision, Biden stated to the nation, “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”