Former ‘Cheers’ Star Becomes Father of 8 at 70

Former Cheers star announced he has become a father of eight children at the age of 70.

While appearing on the Pod Meets World podcast on Oct. 27, Kelsey Grammer announced he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, welcomed their latest child, a boy named Christopher.

“[We just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids. It was like three days ago,” the Cheers star stated while celebrating being a father of eight. “Christopher, that’s just joined the family.”

Christopher is the fourth child of Grammer and Walsh. The two share a daughter, Faith, and sons, Gabriel and James. They have been married since 2011.

Grammer also shares a daughter, Spencer, with first wife Doreen Alderamn; a daughter, Greer, with Barrie Buckner; and a daughter, Mason, and a son, Jude, with Camille.

The ‘Cheers’ Star Previously Opened Up About Being a Father of Seven Children

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Grammer opened up about being a father of seven children.

As he spoke about the children, Grammer said he had been “playing catch up with some of the older ones.”

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he explained. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

Grammer also said he should have been “a little more clear and maybe less tolerant” of his eldest children. “I’m pretty tolerant with the young ones,” he pointed out. “But I’m clear about how there’s certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation.”

Offering his ultimate advice, Grammer said, “Keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you’re going to be well-served in your life.”

He then said, “I’m a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], ‘What’s your job in life? Showing up.'”

Grammer’s eldest children, Spencer and Greer, are both actresses. His daughter, Mason, and his son, Jude, are currently studying film in college.