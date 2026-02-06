Former CBS Sitcom Lead and Wife Welcome Baby

A certain sitcom dad who knows a thing or two about long stories just became a real-life dad for the first time…

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor and his wife, Jordana Jacobs, have welcomed their first child. The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram on Feb. 4 to announce the big baby news.

“So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!),” the sitcom favorite wrote alongside several sweet snaps of the new baby and his happy parents.

“Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room,” Radnor continued. “He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word ‘baba ghanoush’ is hysterical. He’s a total delight, and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here.”

“Thanks for all the kind words from @howwemadeyourmother listeners (I dropped the news a few episodes back on the podcast.),” Radnor added, tipping his hat to the podcast he hosts with the sitcom’s co-creator Craig Thomas. “Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful.”

Meanwhile, the photo carousel included a sweet snap of Radnor holding his baby close, another of the newborn (whose name has yet to be revealed) chilling on a guitar while dad tuned up. The final picture featured Jordana resting with their little one in a hospital bed.

Fans React to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Josh Radnor Becoming a Dad: ‘Keep It Short This Time’

Of course, fans of How I Met Your Mother and high-profile pals alike congratulated the couple on their first baby.

“Please keep it short this time,” one sitcom fan joked, referring to his HIMYM character telling a seemingly endless story of how he met his children’s mother… “And that’s how he became a fatherrrr,” another fan added.

“To quote a TV show we both like: ‘Love is the best thing we do’ — congrats to you all and the pure love in these pics!” How We Made Your Mother podcast co-host Thomas added. “Oh Josh! Congratulations,” Rebel Ridge star AnnaSophia Robb gushed.

Snow White star Rachel Zegler also chimed in with, “CONGRATS FAMILY!!!”

Radnor and his wife, Jordana Jacobs, tied the knot back in 2024.