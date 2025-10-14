Former ‘Bachelor’ Nation Contestant Is Engaged to Her ‘Favorite Person’

Although she didn’t find love as a contestant on ABC’s The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Katie Morton is ready to say “I Do” to her new fiancé, Nick Garside.

Morton, who appeared as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and dated Chris Bukowski during season six of Bachelor in Paradise, took to Instagram on Oct. 14 to share the news that she and Garside are engaged.

“A surprise trip to our favorite place turned into forever with my favorite person,” she wrote in the post, which featured pictures of Morton and Garside after the proposal.

Bachelor alums also took to the comment section to congratulate Morton on the exciting news.

“CONGRATS EVEN THOUGH I ALREADY KNEW HEHEHEHE!” Demi Burnett declared.

Former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown also wrote, “Oh my goodness!! Congrats Katie!! So happy for you.”

Hannah Godwin then stated, “Obsessed. SO happy for you guys!!!!!”

Eagle-eyed Bachelor fans noticed Morton soft-launched the relationship with Garside earlier this year. She previously moved to England with her now-ex James Rowe.

The ‘Bachelor’ Nation Star Previously Admitted to Struggling Mentally During Her Time as a Contestant on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

During her 2020 appearance on the Mouthing Off With Olivia Cardi podcast, Morton opened up about suffering from anxiety while being a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise.

She recalled one anxiety-driven moment during the reunion show. “The producers kept me in a trailer for six hours,” she said. “I thought I was going onstage with everyone to enjoy and then just be kind of happy, kind of cringing at our little video that we made.”

Morton further shared, “I don’t know I was being interrogated for six hours while everyone was already on stage and that their plans were to bring me on stage alone, and that their plans were to—by the way—not give me the ring. They specifically did not give me the ring and I asked for it and they said ‘no’ and they brought it to me during the situation at a time when they felt necessary.”

Morton got engaged to Bukowski during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise. However, the duo admitted to struggling a bit, with Morton showing up to the reunion without her ring. She then recalled former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison calling her out for not wearing her ring.

“My anxiety was going through my throat because I don’t know how to say this isn’t my choice,” Morton said.

“It was just so much anxiety for me,” she added. “Because I felt like I had so much explaining to do that I couldn’t even explain in the moment.”

Morton and Bukowski ended their relationship in December 2019.

