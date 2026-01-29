Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Attempts to Have ‘Zero Emotion’ While on Shanghai Disney’s TRON Ride

Adding some thrill to her Walt Disney World visit, former American Idol judge Katy Perry attempted to keep “zero emotion” on her face while on TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disney.

In a cute post on the Disney Parks social accounts, Perry was approached by a Shanghai Disney cast member.

“Hey, excuse me, are you Katy Perry?” the cast member asked her. “Wow, I love your music.”

After being thanked by Perry, the Walt Disney World cast member asked the former American Idol judge if she wanted to ride the TRON attraction.

“Uhh, yes,” she said before turning to look at the ride.

To which the cast member said, “Okay, but only one rule. Try not to react.”

“What do you mean, try not to react?” she asked.

The cast member then pointed out that she needs to be “straight-faced” the entire ride.

“Just deadpan,” she clarified. “I can do that.”

The video then fast-forwards to the former American Idol judge on the ride, who shows no emotion. She showed no emotion for most of the ride, until the end. After putting her thumb, she laughed and asked if she could ride again.

“Ok, let’s do it again!” she declared, with the other riders agreeing. “Can I do it again?”

“Katy Perry attempting a zero-emotion ride on TRON Lightcycle Power Run at @shanghaidisneyresort is our new favorite sport 😐🏍️,” the post’s caption reads.

The Internet Reacts to Katy Perry’s TRON Ride Challenge

Meanwhile, fans and critics alike took the Disney Parks’ post to share their thoughts.

“Katy Perry’s face card never declines,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “What a dream! My challenge would be different, would be to see who sings chained to the [rhythm] louder ❤️ ❤️.”

“She understood the assignment 👏,” a fellow follower noted.

Others couldn’t believe they missed the opportunity to bump into the former American Idol judge at Shanghai Disney.

“You’re telling me I missed Katy Perry the other day in Shanghai?!” an admirer declared.

Another added, “How come nobody recognized her lol.”

