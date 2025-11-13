Former ABC News Correspondent Jim Avila Dead at 69

The ABC News team is mourning the loss of veteran reporter Jim Avila.

ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo announced Thursday morning that former senior correspondent Avila had died at 69. Macedo said on air that Avila “passed away after a long illness,” but did not provide further details about his death.

The anchor then detailed Avila’s nearly two-decade history with the network.

“Jim was an L.A.-based correspondent specializing in politics, justice, law, and consumer investigations for nearly two decades,” she told viewers.

“He also worked in the White House and broke the news that the U.S. and Cuba had reopened diplomatic relations. That story earned him the prestigious Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association,” Macedo added.

Avila also served as a 20/20 correspondent.

One of the greats in broadcast journalism has passed…Jim Avila, former correspondent for @ABC @NBCNews, a Cubs fan, and one of my close friends with whom I had too many nights out to count was someone who cared deeply about journalism, his friends, his family. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/VRjdFmteYp — Frank Buckley (@FrankBuckleyTV) November 13, 2025

“After leaving ABC News, Jim joined the ABC affiliate in San Diego as a senior investigative reporter covering a wide range of stories with depth and fairness,” Macedo continued.

He faced health challenges “with courage,” Macedo said, including “a kidney transplant donated by his brother.”

Viewers and Colleagues Pay Tribute to Jim Avila

In 2015, Avila won the Merriman Award for his coverage of U.S. contractor Alan Gross’ release from Cuba after five years. “From tight, breathless morning reports where every word was news, to relaxed man-on-the-street evening interviews, Avila told the whole story on merciless deadlines,” the WHCA said at the time.

“That’s the sort of excellence in presidential news coverage under deadline pressure that the Merriman Smith Award is meant to honor,” the WHCA added.

Reporter and anchorman Jim Avila has passed away at the age 69. He grew up in Chicago and worked at WBBM-TV (Channel 2) and WLS-TV (Channel 7). We became friends on Facebook, and he once sent me a message saying he loved Vanished Chicagoland, and the posts brought him special… pic.twitter.com/fMuL47UOIa — Vanished Chicagoland (@vanishedchicago) November 13, 2025

ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic also paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan, and we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth,” Karamehmedovic said.

The comments section of ABC News’ Instagram post about Avila’s passing was also filled with tributes from viewers across generations.

“He was such a presence and true old-school journalist. His legacy will live on well beyond today. I hope his family and friends find peace,” one top comment read.

“My sincerest condolences to his entire family. We have lost one of the true great journalists,’ another viewer wrote.