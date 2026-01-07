Florida Woman Opens Up About Her Strange Addiction To Eating Raw Hamburger Meat

Florida tattoo shop owner Wendy Marshall is getting candid about her strange addiction. She’s addicted to eating raw hamburger meat.

On a daily basis, she eats nearly two pounds of the raw stuff. We’re talking everything from ground chuck to whole roasts. Marshall is taking carnivorism to the extreme. The Florida woman appears on an upcoming episode of My Strange Addiction. She opened up about her addiction via The New York Post.

“I love ripping the flesh straight off the bone,” Marshall said. Although steak tartar is a delicacy, it’s often prepared with safety in mind and the best cuts of beef. In Marshall’s case, her addiction can be potentially dangerous, opening her up to food poisoning or parasites.

She’ll eat raw hamburger meat straight from the package.

“I do understand that it’s not socially acceptable to eat raw meat,” Marshall said.“People kind of gag or they look at me crazy, but I don’t care.”

Her family isn’t exactly understanding with her husband’s cousin’s wife confessing that Marshall’s addiction makes her sick.

Raw Hamburger Meat Addiction

They even made her meet with nurse practitioner Vanessa Cabrera about the raw hamburger meat addiction. The medical professional identified a chronic E. coli infection in Marshall’s colon.

“It’s interesting because typically someone with that would have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, all of that kind of stuff,” Cabrera told Marshall. “In seeing that you don’t have any symptoms, it leads me to believe that it’s been there for such a long time that your body is adapted to it.”

Cabrera also warned that the bacteria is “probably become resistant to almost every single type of antibiotic.”

“So if you were to get sick with any other type of illness coupled with that bacteria there, it would be very difficult for the antibiotics to work,” she added.

It was very scary, but Marshall didn’t promise to stop eating raw hamburger meat.

“I’m not going to stop eating raw meat — I plan to eat grass-fed, only from a good source,” Marshall said. “No more ground at all, not even if it’s grass-fed. For my health, to be here for my children, and for my husband and family.”