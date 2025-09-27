Florida Woman Allegedly Livestreamed ‘Last Goodbye’ Before Attempting To Drown Children, Self In Pool

A 24-year-old Florida mother, Shaniece Willingham, is accused of livestreaming a “last goodbye” on Instagram before attempting to drown her three children and herself in a community pool.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on September 24. At around 1:28 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to a Valrico community pool on Sacramento Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found Wilingham on the pool deck. They learned from family members that her three children, ages 8 months, 2 years, and 3 years, had been pulled from the pool by them after their mother allegedly tried to drown them.

Court documents obtained by Law & Crime detailed that Willingham had previously left her parents’ house after fighting with her mother. She was upset that the children’s father refused to pick them up after she was asked to leave.

A ‘Last Goodbye’

Prosecutors alleged that Willingham then took her children to the community pool and FaceTimed her mother. She showed her that she was at the pool, a detention motion alleged.

Willingham then allegedly posted a live story on her Instagram page, giving a “last goodbye” to her family and friends. Then, she tied herself and the children up and entered the pool, authorities said.

Concerned family members who watched the Instagram livestream responded to the pool. They immediately called 911 after rescuing Willingham and her children from the water.

Shaniece Willingham was charged with multiple counts, including attempted murder. She is being held without bond, and her next court appearance is scheduled for September 29.

“The fear and betrayal these innocent children must have felt, at the hands of the one person meant to love, care for, and protect them, is unimaginable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“This decision was not a cry for help, it was a deliberate act of cruelty. Mental health challenges may provide an explanation, but there is no excuse, no justification. These children were failed by their own mother, and it is only by the quick actions of their family that they are alive today.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.