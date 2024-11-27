Bus Catches Fire, Slams Into Power Pole in Wild Video

Wild video captures the moment when a bus, engulfed in fire, lost control and crashed into a power pole in Brazil, triggering an explosion. The shocking incident went down when a passenger bus managed by SPTrans experienced an electrical malfunction in São Paulo on Monday, per local outlet Revista Oeste.

According to authorities, the quick-thinking driver evacuated all passengers just moments before flames engulfed the vehicle’s interior.

Terrifying footage from two angles captured the abandoned bus rolling down the street, engulfed in fire and billowing black smoke through its roof and windows. Moments later, the burning bus crashed into a power pole and a building, sending sparks and flames flying.

Bystanders can be heard gasping at the unbelievable sight.

Horrific scenes of a bus rolling down the road completely engulfed in flames before smashing into a utility pole in Brazil were captured on terrifying video



A public transport bus, operated by SPTrans, caught fire after suffering from an electrical failure early Monday afternoon

Once the fire was finally extinguished, the only remnants of the gutted bus were the steel seat frames. Remarkably, police reported that no one was injured.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the devastating crash and fire.

The Internet Reacts to the Harrowing Bus Fire Video

Of course, denizens of X (formerly Twitter) had a lot to say about the harrowing bus fire footage.

“Looks like it is right out of a movie,” one user marveled. “Oh dang!! I can’t imagine being on that bus when all that went down. They must have been terrified,’ another user added.

Meanwhile, other onlookers couldn’t resist poking fun at an electric pumping billows of smoke into the air.

“That electric bus , just dumped more pollution into the atmosphere, than my 26 year old gasoline powered pick up truck has in its lifetime,’ one user pointed out. “Electric buses don’t look very green to me,” another onlooker quipped.

“Glad everyone was able to get off the bus!” yet another user wrote. They also pointed out another potential issue.

“If I had been on it, in my wheelchair, I would probably have burned up with the bus since having an electrical issue, the wheelchair ramp probably wouldn’t have been able to deploy. And we’re going to switch to electric vehicles?” they wondered.