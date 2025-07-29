Florida Mother Accused Of Fatally Shooting Children’s Father During Daycare Pickup: ‘You Got To Die’

A 34-year-old Florida woman, Mindy Osteen, is accused of fatally shooting the father of their children as he was picking them up from daycare. Allegedly, as Osteen shot the man, she told him, “You got to die.”

According to an arrest report obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Friday, July 25. At around 6 p.m., the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting outside Aunt Lily’s Daycare, located on 407 W Washington Street in Starke, Florida.

Upon arriving at the scene, a deputy saw Christopher Jones, the father of Osteen’s children, “bleeding profusely.” He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Reportedly, there were six other children and two employees at the daycare at the time of the shooting.

‘You Got To Die Chris’

Video recordings obtained by a detective showed Jones arriving at the daycare to pick up his children. After placing them inside his vehicle, and while he was sitting on the driver’s seat, Osteen allegedly grabbed a gun he had hidden in a backpack. Then, she allegedly shot Jones multiple times.

Jones is seen running away from Osteen and the car, with the woman chasing him down, as per the report. Then, while Jones screamed, Osteen allegedly continued to shoot him, silencing his screaming.

The arrest report then details Osteen walking back and forth from the vehicle to where Jones lay bleeding. Allegedly, the woman said, “Please let the monster die,” as she placed the gun, apparently malfunctioning, in the vehicle’s driver’s seat.

At one point, Osteen is seen returning to where Jones is and says, “You got to die Chris, you can’t kill [REDACTED].” Then, despite the father asking for help, Osteen insisted, “Chris you can’t kill [REDACTED].”

Jones answered, “I’m not killing nobody.”

Eventually, a police officer arrived, and Jones allegedly told them that Osteen had shot him. As deputies arrived at the scene, Mindy put her hands up and said, “I’m right here y’all. I done it in self defense.”

Mindy Osteen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, cruelty toward a child, weapon possession, and larceny. She is currently being held without bond.

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise funds for Jones’ funeral and memorial expenses. He leaves behind two sons, who are believed to have witnessed his father’s death, as per the arrest report.