Florida Man In Full Jester Costume Allegedly Threatened Landscape With Dagger Over Loud Mowing

A 51-year-old Florida man, Anthony Marzola, has been arrested for threatening a landscaper with a 12-inch-long dagger. Allegedly, while in a full jester costume, Marzola assaulted Brian Hanson after feeling disrupted over a lawnmower’s loudness.

As reported by the New York Post, citing an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Thursday, August 14. At around 2 p.m., Marzola approached Hanson while he was mowing the lawn on a St. Petersburg street, just outside Marzola’s smoke shop, Psychedelic Jester Smoke Shop.

While wearing a full jester costume, Marzola allegedly pulled the 12-inch-long dagger from his vehicle. He then approached Hanson, who was unaware of the incoming Marzola, given the lawnmower’s sound, according to the affidavit.

The “jester” then confronted Hanson while holding on to the dagger, yelling at him that he “cannot be mowing,” the document alleged. After observing Hanson’s costume and, most importantly, his dagger, Hanson used the lawnmower as a barrier to protect himself from the yelling man, the affidavit added.

The document then added that a witness saw the alleged assault. Marzola allegedly fled into his house until police arrived to arrest him. Just like in the incident, Marzola was still wearing the jester costume during his arrest.

Anthony Marzola is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $15,000 bond and was ordered to avoid contacting Hanson.

Similar Clown Incident

This comes almost six months after a different Florida man, 40-year-old Christopher Wayne Marlowe, was arrested for trespassing at a local shopping center. Just like Marzola, he was also in full costume. This time, however, he dressed as Ronald McDonald, McDonald’s iconic albeit estranged mascot.

As per Florida Today, the incident occurred at the Interchange Plaza shooting center on Malabar Road on March 24. Marlowe, also known as “Wicked Jesus,” was met by police officers after he was reported for trespassing.

Body camera footage, which features inserted clown sounds, shows the encounter. Marlowe allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with an officer and was thrown to the ground.

While on the back of the police car, an officer is heard saying, “You look like a clown.” In response, Marlowe answered, “No s—, I am a clown, stupid.”