man-dies-after-driving-lawnmower-into-empty-swimming-pool-in-tragic-accident

Republican Kentucky state Senator Johnnie Turner has died from injuries he suffered after driving a lawnmower into an empty pool. He was 76.

Videos by Suggest

The incident occurred on September 15, when authorities reported that Turner had inadvertently driven his lawnmower into the deep end of a pool. Following the incident, the senator was first taken to a local hospital before being transferred to UT Medical Center for further treatment.

On Wednesday, October 23, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers issued a press release announcing the tragic passing of Turner due to the accident.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Sen. Johnnie Turner’s passing Tuesday evening, following a hard-fought battle with injuries sustained in his recent accident,” Stivers said in the release via LINK NKY.

“Over the past weeks, his remarkable resolve and strength filled the Turner family — and all of us — with optimism, making this loss all the more difficult to bear,” Stivers continued.

Stivers expressed his sorrow at the loss of his friend, noting that his heart aches for his wife, Maritza, and their children.

“This loss is deeply personal to me, as I have known Johnnie long before our paths crossed in public office,” Stivers said.

“Johnnie spent his life lifting others — whether through his service in the U.S. Army, as a member of the State House of Representatives and State Senate, or in his private legal practice,” Stivers added. “His unwavering commitment to the people of Eastern Kentucky—his constituents, brothers and sisters in Christ, whom he so fondly referred to as ‘his people’—was at the heart of everything he did.”

Senator Johnnie Turner Remembered Fondly Following His Tragic Lawnmower Accident

According to Sky News, the Harlan Republican was beloved for his down-to-earth demeanor, which resonated with both constituents and colleagues. He was a strong advocate for the coal industry and championed various causes in his Appalachian district.

Turner served in the US military before becoming a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives. In 2020, he transitioned to the role of state senator while continuing to practice law.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell reminisced about meeting Turner during a visit to eastern Kentucky to assess flood damage.

“Johnnie was on the scene, ankle-deep in mud, his equipment from home in tow, ready to help folks in Letcher County,” McConnell recalled in a statement.

“That’s just who he was: a good man who loved the mountains and its people.”