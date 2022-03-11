Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 3 Packing Tips, And Her Last One Is Especially Genius

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Ah yes, spring break is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to dust off those suitcases, now that lockdowns are a thing of the past. But, before you proceed with any grand plans, you might want to brush up on a few things. Like, discovering some mind-blowing packing tips to keep you calm when you travel. Before you head into the city, up into the mountains, or to a coastal paradise, consider these three genius packing tips from a flight attendant.

Best Packing Tips From An Experienced Flight Attendent

As a flight attendant, Kat Kamalani knows a thing or two about travel. In fact, her popular TikTik account is full of travel tips, from must-have travel items to flight booking and hotel hacks. However, for those eager to learn how to organize their luggage like pros, Kamalani has you covered!

1. Heavy Items On The Bottom

As Kamalani opened her suitcase, she emphasized the importance of weight distribution. “First things, first, you’re gonna wanna make sure your heaviest items are at the very bottom,” she explained. “This is gonna help your luggage not tip over when you are traveling,” she added.

2. Packing Cubes To Keep Organized

After Kamalani opened her suitcase, we get our first glimpse of packing tip number two. With all of her clothes neatly packed into cubes, she’ll no longer need to rummage through luggage on vacation to find the perfect outfit.

According to Kamalani, packing cubes are helpful in identifying whose is whose, as well as in keeping things in order. In a similar way to dresser drawers at home, packing cubes aid you in keeping your belongings organized while you’re traveling. You’ll never want to travel without them again. Guaranteed!

3. Press N Seal Wrap For Jewlery

Among all our packing tips, number three received the most attention. Packing jewelry is a complete headache. There is no simple way to pack jewelry since you always end up with a tangled necklace or a lost earring.

Fortunately, Kamalani has some answers, and fellow TikTokers can’t believe they hadn’t thought of it sooner! “Put your jewelry in Glad wrap to prevent it from getting tangled,” she explained. One commenter said they’re, “Mind blown 🤯,” while another simply said, “Press and seal 🤯🤯.” Surely, you’ll never tangle your necklaces again with this brilliant packing tip!

