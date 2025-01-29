Flavor Flav Praises ‘Brave’ Selena Gomez for Tearful ICE Blitze Reaction

As online critics continue to slam Selena Gomez for her tearful ICE-blitzed reaction, Flavor Flav comes to the actress’ defense.

In a video post on Instagram, the Emilia Pérez star was seen overcome with emotion as she condemned the recently launched ICE raids and deportations. President Donald Trump ordered the ICE sweep, with more than 1,000 migrants arrested and deported within a few days. The raids were conducted in various cities throughout the U.S., including Chicago, Miami, Boston, and Newark.

“I just want to say, I’m so sorry,” Gomez emotionally declared. “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

She also captioned the post with, “ Apparently, it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

The post drew negative attention, with Utah Republican Sam Parker even calling for the actress to be deported despite her being a U.S. citizen.

“Selena Gomez picked illegals over America [because] she’s the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ’87 Amnesty,” Parker claimed on X (formerly Twitter). “She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g’parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?”

Gomez clapped back at Parker’s criticism in an Instagram Story post. “Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker,” she wrote. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.

She promptly deleted both the Instagram and Instagram Story posts.

Noticing the cyberbullying, Flavor Flav took to his account on X to declare his loyalty to Selena Gomez.

“Team Selena Gomez. Again,” Flav wrote on X. “That woman is always so brave to share her truth,,, and so many are quick to bully her.”

Selena Gomez Has Opened Up About Her Family’s Journey to the U.S.

In a 2019 op-ed for Time, Selena Gomez opened up about her family’s journey to the U.S. She shared that her aunt was the first of her family to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the ‘70s. Her grandparents joined her not long after.

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day,” Gomez explained. “And I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance,”

Gomez also praised her family’s “bravery and sacrifice.” She further acknowledged that her loved ones were fortunate. “When I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations.”

She then added, “I feel afraid for my country.”