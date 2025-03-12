‘Fit and Healthy’ Teacher, 24, Dies in Her Sleep

A tragic loss has shaken a school in Cardiff, Wales, following the sudden passing of a “beloved” 24-year-old teacher.

Emily Rose Browning recently landed her first permanent teaching job in the Welsh capital, according to the Mirror. Her boyfriend, Jack Weston, 27, said they had been living together in Pontcanna and were looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.

The couple, who had been together since May 2018, were planning to get engaged after meeting during a night out at Cardiff University’s student union the previous year. However, tragedy struck in December when Jack discovered his partner had suffered a cardiac arrest in her sleep.

Her family insisted she was “fit and healthy” before her sudden passing.

Jack describes life without his partner as “heartbreaking,” admitting that she is always on his mind. Reflecting on the past three months since her passing, he says they have been the “worst” of his life.

“I never thought I’d be going through something like this,” he said, per the Mirror. “My life was completely mapped out with Em. We were talking about getting engaged within the next year or so and she was definitely the one. So to have it completely turned on its head has been incredibly tough.”

Jack shared that he believes Emily will leave a “lasting impact” on the children she taught. He mentioned speaking with the headteacher, who described informing the students about what happened to Emily as “one of the hardest things she’s ever done.” Some of the children, he added, even asked if Emily would be returning.

“Gladstone Primary School is opposite a graveyard and she said she often sees some of the kids looking out the window and saying ‘Miss Browning’s over there’, which broke my heart a little bit,” he told the outlet.

The Young Teacher’s Family and Boyfriend Established a GoFundMe to Set Up a Memorial in Her Honor

Jack and Emily’s family are now working to raise funds for a memorial garden at the school to honor Emily’s memory. Through a GoFundMe campaign, they have already raised over £19,000 (about $24,000).

Jack and Emily’s family and friends are also raising funds in her memory through various challenges. Jack is taking on an Olympic triathlon, a half marathon, and a 280km bike ride. Their initial goal was £5,000, but the extra funds will help support the school for years to come.

The hope is that the garden will serve as an educational space for the children to learn.

“Em used to love outdoor learning”, Jack explained. “When she was younger, she used to grab her dad and take him out for bug hunts. She liked to get mucky, she wasn’t that typical girly girl.”

Jack said that the challenges he faces, along with the support from his friends and family, keep him motivated to keep going.

“I feel quite proud of what we’ve set up. It’s something that we can all do together and sort of keep her memory alive,” he added.