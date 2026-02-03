first-time-grammy-nominee-reveals-pregnancy-ahead-of-ceremony

A Grammy nominee hit the red carpet with a show-stopping reveal: a pregnancy so far along, she was practically ready to deliver an encore.

Elite classical guitarist Christina Sandsengen was already riding high with a 2026 Grammy nomination for ‘Best Classical Compendium’ for her album Tombeaux (her first!). But while the 39-year-old was celebrating her Recording Academy invite, she decided to drop a different kind of release. During the Grammy festivities at the ASCAP Brunch on Jan. 30, the musician traded her guitar for a major bombshell, debuting a baby bump that proved she’s been working on a very special solo project.

At the Grammy brunch, Sandsengen stunned in a crimson, sequined gown that clung to every curve of her most significant “work in progress” yet. She kept the look effortless, with her blonde hair parted down the middle and flowing over her shoulders.

Christina Sandsengen debuted her pregnancy at the ASCAP 68th GRAMMY Nominee Brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on Jan. 30. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Ditching the heavy contouring, she opted for minimalist makeup, letting that “third-trimester glow” handle the heavy lifting.

Christina Sandsengen’s Grammy Red Carpet Look Also Flaunted Her Growing Baby Bump

At the awards ceremony (where she graciously lost to conductor Gustavo Dudamel for the album Ortiz: Yanga), Sandsengen turned heads in a striking black, shoulderless sequined gown with a daring neckline. The dress hugged her baby bump beautifully, proving once again that maternity fashion can be as bold as it is glamorous. She added a touch of drama with a fluffy white wrap draped over her arms, and her glam was dialed up a notch with her blonde hair sleekly parted to the side.

Christina Sandsengen flaunts her baby bump at the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Details about the pregnancy, including the father’s identity, are sparse. Unlike many music artists who overshare every step of their baby journey (from ultrasound pics to home water births), Sandsengen keeps things private. Her Instagram is strictly business; her last post was way back on Nov. 25, thanking The Recording Academy for her Grammy nomination.

A recording artist who doesn’t overshare? Now that’s a rare find.