first-lady-melania-trump-threatens-to-take-legal-action-against-hunter-biden-for-his-epstein-comments

First Lady Melania Trump has threatened to take legal action against Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, over comments he recently made about her.

Videos by Suggest

According to Fox News Digital, Biden received a letter from the First Lady’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, earlier this month. Brito demanded a full retraction of his claim that Jeffrey Epstein initially introduced her to her now husband, Donald Trump. He had repeated a biographer’s claim during an interview with Andrew Callaghan earlier this month.

“These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums,” the letter to Biden stated. “Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.”

Melania Trump is now demanding that Hunter Biden “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” made about her. If he fails to comply, she is planning to sue him for $1 billion to “recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm” that his words caused her to “suffer.”

Biden had until Aug. 7 to comply with the First Lady’s demand to not only retract the comments but also apologize to her.

Hunter Biden Shared His 5-Word Reaction to Melania Trump’s Threat

In a new video posted on YouTube, Hunter Biden shared his thoughts with Andrew Callaghan about Melania Trump’s legal warning.

When asked if he was planning to apologize to Trump, Biden declared, “F— that. That’s not going to happen.”

He then cited biographer Michael Wolff and other reportings dating “back to 2019.” All of which made the same claim that Melania and Donald Trump met through Jeffrey Epstein.

“I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a distraction,” Biden explained. “Because it’s not about who introduced whom to whom. I don’t know how that, in any way, rises to the level of defamation to begin with.”

He also pointed out, “But the fact of the matter is that this is about hundreds, if not thousands, of minors, children, who were r–ed by Jeffrey Epstein. I don’t believe in guilt by association alone, but the connections have become so glaringly obvious that I think they’re trying to use other things to distract.”

Biden went on to describe the Trumps as “bullies” and noted he wasn’t scared of a $1 billion lawsuit.

“The fact of the matter is that… If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time that they met, I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it,” he added.