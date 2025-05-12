Fire Captain Killed In Crash Moments After Welcoming Fifth Baby On Mother’s Day

A Texas fire captain and father of five, Marvin Taylor III, was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle moments after he witnessed the birth of his fifth child on Mother’s Day. At the time, he was planning on how to introduce the little one to his four siblings.

According to a City of Killeen statement, the incident took place early Sunday, May 11, at around 1:05 a.m., as per KWTX. Taylor had just left an Austin hospital moments after welcoming his fifth child. He was en route to pick up his other four children when, suddenly, his vehicle was struck from behind.

As reported by KWTX, a police officer rendered aid immediately after the collision occurred. The officer was sitting in a police unit right next to Taylor’s vehicle. He continued rendering aid until first responders arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, Marvin Taylor III was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Taylor was taken into custody. Allegedly, he was driving at high speed when the collision occurred.

Reactions

The City of Killeen’s statement praised Taylor, paying tribute to the man who joined the force back in 2014.

“Captain Taylor was known for his dedication, leadership, and countless deployments with Texas A&M Task Force 1 and TIFMAS,” the statement read. “He will be remembered not only for his service, but for the impact he made on those around him.”

“We ask for privacy and patience as his family and fire department brothers and sisters grieve this heartbreaking loss. Updates on services and ways to support the family will be shared soon.”

In a separate statement, the Killeen Police Department addressed Taylor’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Captain Marvin Taylor III of the Killeen Fire Department, who passed away in a car accident on Sunday, May 11, 2025,” the department posted on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the KFD family and Captain Taylor’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Mayor Debbie Nash-King also addressed Taylor’s death, applauding his “dedication, selflessness, and courage.” As an homage, the City of Killeen lowered its flag on Monday, May 12, and it will be kept lowered until the day following Taylor’s interment.