4-dead-after-vehicle-strikes-school-camp-program

Four students between the ages of 4 and 18 were killed after a vehicle struck a school camp program in central Illinois on Monday.

Videos by Suggest

NBC News reported the incident occurred in Chatham, Illinois, just 12 miles south of Springfield. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Marianna Akers of Chatham, was not taken into police custody.

In a statement, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon stated the victims were “four female students.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of the victims were outside the school camp program building while one was inside when the crash happened at approximately 3:20 pm local time. The program was located at the YNOT After School Camp.

The vehicle went through the building, striking several people, and then exited through the structure’s west wall.

Allmon shared that the examination of the victims’ bodies will be done on Tuesday as part of the investigation. The victims will be publicly identified after their families have been notified.

The Driver of the Vehicle Was Uninjured After Striking the School Camp Program

Meanwhile, reports revealed that Akers, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to a nearby hospital. She was left uninjured from the incident.

State police stated that toxicology tests have been conducted on the driver, and the results are pending.

The Chatham Police took to Facebook to express their condolences for those impacted by the tragic incident.

“If you believe in the power of prayer, please take a moment to pray right now for the entire Chatham community,” the statement reads.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also spoke about the incident, stating he was “horrified” by what happened.

“Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning, not knowing it would be the last time.”

He then added, “My heart is heavy for these families.”