fire-breaks-out-at-hotel-where-sarah-michelle-gellar-and-elijah-wood-are-staying

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood found themselves in an unscripted scary scene when a fire broke out at their Paris hotel on Wednesday morning.

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The blaze started in the kitchen of the Bristol Hotel around 11:30 a.m. on March 25, prompting a mass evacuation, sources told TMZ.

Approximately 400 people were evacuated from the building, including Gellar, Wood, and fellow actor Kathryn Newton. The group was reportedly at a press junket for the sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which also stars Samara Weaving.

According to The Sun, the Paris Fire Brigade confirmed that about 100 firefighters were at the scene earlier today. Three people are reportedly being treated for injuries.

Approximately 100 firefighters responded to a “fairly large” fire on March 25 in the basement of the Bristol Hotel in Paris, where guests included Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images)

Thankfully, this real-life horror show had a happy ending. Sources told TMZ that everyone, “including the cast on the promo tour is safe,” and “the situation is under control.”

Kathryn Newton, Elijah Wood, and Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the ‘Ready Or Not 2’ premiere at SXSW 2026 on March 13 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

The historic hotel, featured in Woody Allen’s 2011 film Midnight in Paris, is a popular choice for visiting world leaders and celebrities. Having opened in 1925, the hotel celebrated its centenary last year, marking 100 years of luxury, elegance, and French art de vivre.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood’s Co-Star Takes to Social Media Following Hotel Fire

Seemingly unfazed by the hotel fire, Gellar and Wood’s costar Kathryn Newton went right on promoting their new film.

Following the fire, the 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to promote the upcoming European release of her new film. The post included a short video of her in what appeared to be a lavish hotel room, showing off her outfit: a short, lacy dress and tall black heels.

“Press day 1,075,790 of #ReadyOrNot2 in PARIS!!!! Get tickets now!” she wrote alongside the fun video.

Ready or Not 2, the direct sequel to 2023’s Ready or Not, is in US theaters now.