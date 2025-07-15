‘Final Destination’ Star Ali Larter Poses in Two-Piece for Upcoming Role, Gets Candid About Her Routine

Ali Larter just set the bar for bikini season—and spilled her secrets for a body that turns heads.

The 49-year-old mom of two recently posted a mirror selfie in a red string bikini, sharing thoughts on body confidence while glowing with plenty of confidence herself.

“Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me,” said Larter, who portrays Landman’s Angela, the seductive estranged wife of Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton).

The Final Destination star also revealed the secret menu that got her bikini-ready for the cameras.

“Bed by 11 pm, and I take magnesium and gaba, wake at 5:30 am,” she detailed. “Celery juice and coffee hit the gym by 6. I do a 30-minute intervals run and 10 minutes of core. Shower, dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan. Another coffee, lemon water, eggs, and Turkey bacon.”

Next, Larter noted her character’s jewelry choice helps give her a bit of an ego boost.

“Put on Angela’s diamond cross, which is my suit of armor for this woman,” she continued. “10 minutes of deep breathing to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material. And then go walk the walk!”

Ali Larter Details Her Beach-Body Diet

In the comments, the Heroes alum also claimed she eats “all day” — but clean.

“Salad with salmon for lunch, Quest bar or cashews in the afternoon, chicken and veggies for dinner, and yogurt bowl at night. I get low blood sugar, so I have to eat all day. But clean and simple foods,” she insisted.

She also invited her nearly one million Instagram followers to share their own morning fitness routines.

“Let me know how you build yourself up to look and feel your best,” she concluded.

Of course, fans were more than willing to detail their own routines (and also lavish some praise on Larter’s seriously sultry mirror selfie).

“You look phenomenal and I love the routine !” one fan exclaimed. “At 56, I’m staying consistent with my regular resistance training workouts, daily 10k steps, macro tracking or flexible dieting, hydration, sleep, HRT, and various supplements!” they added.

“I love you! Such an Inspo for us ladies of mature age!” a second fan chimed in. “I love your discipline, confidence, and vulnerability,’ a third fan added.

“ALI MY GOD YOU ONLY GET HOTTER,” actress pal Busy Philipps also gushed in the comments. “Right back at you, woman!” Larter shot back.

Landman is now streaming on Paramount+.